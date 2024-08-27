Patrick Mahomes Sr. pleads guilty to third DWI

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 11:35 am

TYLER –

Patrick Mahomes Sr. pleaded guilty to his third DWI charge on Tuesday morning. His sentencing for is scheduled for Sept. 23. Mahomes Sr. agreed to five years of probation with one year of “intense supervision.” If he abides by all terms of his probation, he will not have to serve prison time. In court on Tuesday, District Judge Kerry Russell explained that this is his third DWI charge and briefly mentioned Mahomes Sr.’s two prior DWI charges– Sept. 12, 2008 in South Dakota and on Feb. 26, 2019 in Smith County.

Mahomes Sr. was arrested in February for the third degree felony when he was stopped on West Gentry Parkway in Tyler. A Tyler police officer reported seeing an open can of beer in Mahomes Sr.’ center console. He was taken into custody after failing several field sobriety tests.

He was indicted for the charge in April.

In the late 1990’s and early 2000’s, Mahomes Sr. played for several MLB teams as a pitcher. He is the father of Patrick Mahomes II, the quarterback for the Kansas City Chiefs.

