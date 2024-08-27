Today is Tuesday August 27, 2024
California teen mom and newborn missing since Sunday, may be in high-desert area

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 11:26 am
Los Angeles Police Department via X

(LOS ANGELES) -- California officials are asking for help locating a 14-year-old mother, her newborn and her 15-year-old sister-in-law, all of whom haven't been seen since Sunday night.

Amoria Brown, 14; her daughter Omoria Brown, 3 months old; and Sanaii Brown, 15, were last seen at around 10 p.m. Sunday and were believed to be headed to a high-desert area with family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The newborn girl suffers from a heart condition and needs daily medication, according to the LAPD.

Amoria Brown is described as Black, 5-foot-4 and about 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was seen wearing a multicolored shirt, gray shorts and gray sandals, according to the LAPD.

Sanaii Brown is Black with brown hair and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-1 and weighs about 150 pounds, the LAPD said.

Police ask anyone with information about the teens and newborn to contact the LAPD at 1-800-222- 8477.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
