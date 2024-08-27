Sonic and Robotnik team up in new trailer to ‘Sonic The Hedgehog 3’

Paramount Pictures and Sega of America

"The enemy of my enemy is my friend" seems to be the order of the day in the action-packed new trailer to the forthcoming Sonic The Hedgehog 3.

According to Paramount Pictures, "Sonic (Ben Schwartz), Knuckles (Idris Elba), and Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before."

Shadow is voiced by none other than Keanu Reeves, and his character goes John Wick mode on the heroes: He can teleport, fly and has the strength to best even Elba's punchy Knuckles in hand-to-oversized-hand combat.

"Shadow's story began much like yours did, Sonic," a military man advises the heroic hedgehog. "But where you found family and friends, Shadow found only pain and loss."

The producers continue, "With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet."

"He's too powerful," Sonic says. "I can't believe I'm saying this, but we need you-know-who."

That "you-know-who" is Jim Carrey's nefarious Dr. Robotnik, looking a little worse for wear when we first see him.

However, after a much-needed makeover to get him looking like his old self, he declares, "If I can't rule the world, I might as well save it!"

Sonic The Hedgehog 3 opens in theaters in December.

