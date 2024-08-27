Like Trump, Vance to campaign behind bulletproof glass at Michigan rally

(WASHINGTON) -- Republican vice presidential nominee Sen. JD Vance will deliver remarks on the economy on Tuesday in Big Rapids, Michigan, at an outdoor farm -- during which he will speak from behind bulletproof glass, the first time there has ever been one at a solo event for Vance

It's similar to the new safety measures in place for former President Donald Trump's outdoor rallies following his assassination attempt in Butler, Pennsylvania, in July.

Vance did have bulletproof glass in Asheboro, North Carolina, last week, but that was a joint event with the former president.

The U.S. Secret Service made arrangements for Trump to resume outdoor campaign rallies by surrounding his podium with bulletproof glass, multiple sources told ABC News earlier this month.

The Secret Service recommended Trump stop holding outdoor rallies last month after a gunman in Butler, Pennsylvania, fired at him from a rooftop 400 feet from the stage, hitting his ear. A man in the crowd was killed in the attack.

Between July 13 and Aug. 20, Trump held nearly a dozen campaign events, all of them indoors.

However, since being announced as Trump's running mate on July 15, Vance has held several outdoor campaign events without bulletproof glass.

