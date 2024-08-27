Today is Tuesday August 27, 2024
Female student at Rice University killed in dorm room on first day of classes

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 7:01 am
(NEW YORK) -- A female student at Texas' Rice University was shot and killed on Monday by a man authorities said she had been in a "dating relationship" with.

University police responded to a request for a welfare check around 4:30 p.m. local time and found the student, who was identified as Andrea Rodriguez Avila, deceased in her room. Police also discovered an "unidentified male with a self-inflicted … gunshot wound, who was not a member of the Rice community," school president Reginald DesRoches told the media.

Chief of Police for Rice, Clemente Rodriguez, confirmed police found a note "written by the suspect" at the scene, leading to their belief that the male shot Avila.

"In general terms, it was a lot about their relationship, and then obviously they were having a troubled relationship at this time," he said of the note, adding that officials believe it was a "dating relationship."

DesRoches said the "Rice campus is safe, and there is no immediate threat” to the community.

"And tonight, we will wrap our arms around our students," he added.

News Partner
