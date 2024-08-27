Seahawks acquire linebacker Trevis Gipson in trade with Jaguars

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 5:18 am

ByBRADY HENDERSON

August 26, 2024, 12:09 PM

The Seattle Seahawks have bolstered their edge depth by acquiring outside linebacker Trevis Gipson in a trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the team announced Monday.

The move comes in the wake of the knee injury to Uchenna Nwosu, Seattle’s best edge rusher who was hurt on the opening drive of Saturday’s preseason finale against the Cleveland Browns.

Seattle is sending a 2025 sixth-round pick to Jacksonville, a source told ESPN’s Michael DiRocco. The trade is not conditional, a source told ESPN.

Gipson, 27, has 11 sacks in 48 career games over four seasons, including seven in 2021 with the Chicago Bears. The Jaguars signed him in March to a one-year, $1.3 million deal that included only $42,500 guaranteed.

Nwosu’s left knee was hit on a low block by Browns guard Wyatt Teller, and he jogged off the field, spent several minutes in the injury tent and then got an ice wrap around the knee. Coach Mike Macdonald said postgame that Nwosu would undergo testing Sunday to determine the severity of the injury.

In addition to potentially not having Nwosu for at least the first four games if he begins the season on injured reserve, the Seahawks parted with another outside linebacker when they traded Darrell Taylor to the Chicago Bears on Friday for a 2025 sixth-round pick.

The Jaguars had hoped Gipson would be a reserve pass rusher behind Josh Hines-Allen, Travon Walker and Arik Armstead, but the development of rookie seventh-round pick Myles Cole and second-year veteran D.J. Coleman gave the Jaguars some flexibility.

“When you have good players and other teams have needs, you’re obviously going to listen,” Jaguars coach Doug Pederson said Monday. “Trevis has done an outstanding job for us and I think it’s a good situation for him. It’s a good situation for the team he’s going to and the compensation for us. It’s a win-win. It gives him an opportunity to play and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Gipson was a fifth-round pick by the Bears in 2020 and spent last season with the Tennessee Titans.

