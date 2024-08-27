Broncos to release WR Tim Patrick if no trade

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 5:15 am

ByJEFF LEGWOLD

August 26, 2024, 5:19 PM

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Throughout the Denver Broncos’ complex, wide receiver Tim Patrick’s two-year battle to return from injuries has been an inspiring tale about a popular player.

But the “tough decisions,” as coach Sean Payton has put it, in a deep wide receiver room are poised to impact Patrick.

League and team sources confirmed amid multiple reports Monday that the Broncos were on the hunt for potential trade partners for Patrick, but that if no deal could be finalized, he was expected to be released before Tuesday’s deadline for rosters leaguewide to be cut to 53 players.

Patrick has been informed of the Broncos’ plans, team sources said. It is a difficult decision given Patrick’s toughness and his popularity in the locker room.

As Payton said during training camp, “A veteran, I’d say with a lot of grit with what he’s overcome … he’s one of those players that’s very well respected and you feel his toughness.”

Running back Samaje Perine was in a similar situation Monday. He is expected to get caught in the squeeze of a cramped depth chart at his position.

Patrick missed the 2022 season with a torn ACL suffered in training camp that summer and then missed 2023 with a torn Achilles tendon, also suffered early in camp. Patrick had — after the Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers waived him in 2017 — scrapped his way from the Broncos’ practice squad to a prominent role in the offense over the four seasons that followed.

He returned from two years of injury rehab to participate fully in training camp and had five catches for 44 yards and a touchdown in the preseason.

“The first five hours were rough, probably the most down I’ve ever been,” Patrick said earlier in training camp about his injury a year ago. “Once I talked to the doctors and talked to some people close to me, it was just another challenge. You guys know the story, nothing has ever been easy and it’s always the hard way with me for some reason. It’s something that I embrace. It was just another situation to make my story that much greater.”

But the Broncos used two picks in this April’s draft on wide receivers — Troy Franklin in the fourth round and Devaughn Vele in the seventh. Both appear poised to make the roster; when the Broncos drafted Vele, general manager George Paton immediately compared him to Patrick. The team also signed Josh Reynolds in free agency, with Courtland Sutton and Marvin Mims Jr. on track for prominent roles in the offense.

Perine, who was often the back of choice on third down last season because of his abilities in pass protection and as a receiver, has practiced as the fourth running back in the rotation for much of the preseason. The Broncos appear to be on track to keep three running backs — Javonte Williams, Jaleel McLaughlin and rookie Audric Estime — along with fullback Michael Burton.

Perine, who had five carries and one reception in the preseason, was not in uniform Sunday for the preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals.

Go Back