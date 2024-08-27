Multi-county pursuit of stolen vehicle ends in Kilgore

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 12:28 am

KILGORE – A multi-county pursuit of a stolen truck from Dallas came to an end in Kilgore on Saturday. According to the Kilgore Police Department, on Saturday officers were alerted of a pursuit that originated in Smith County of a stolen truck from Dallas that was approaching Kilgore. According to KPD multiple agencies were part of the pursuit and “asked” if KPD had access to spikes.

Our news partner KETK reports that they set spikes up in multiple locations to keep the high-speed chase from “getting into town” and to prevent the vehicle from escaping. KPD said that the vehicle hit spikes twice on 259 South and Baughman Road which slowed the vehicle down as it “continued north into the center of town.”

The police department said that officer Vance Callahan was waiting on Dudley Road when the suspect passed him and he began to pursue it while the “out-of-town squad cars had to stop and slow while spike strips were removed.”

According to KPD the stolen vehicle had multiple flat tires and was smoking when it turned and “wrecked out in the parking lot of Meadowbrook Preschool.” Officials said the suspect exited the vehicles and began to flee, but was apprehended by Callahan.

