Black tar heroin, Xanax found in Kilgore residence

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 12:29 am

KILGORE — The Kilgore Police Department said two East Texans were arrested on Saturday after police found drugs ready for distribution. According to our news partner KETK, a search warrant was conducted at a residence near the LoneStar Speedway off CR 2207 on Saturday morning. Investigators found methamphetamine packaged for sale, black tar heroin, Xanax and Lorazepam.

Bryan Thompson, 46 of Kilgore, was taken to the Gregg County Jail and has been charged with possession or delivery of drug paraphernalia, manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Thompson is being held on a $85,000 bond.

Courtesy of the Kilgore Police Department

Ashley Norris, 43 of Kilgore, was taken to the Gregg County Jail and was arrested on manufacturing or delivering of a controlled substance and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. Norris is being held on a $40,000 bond.

“We continue to be very proactive with our narcotics investigations and anticipate many more posts like this. Yes, we post pictures of those who deal drugs,” Kilgore PD said. “For others who think they are smarter than us, moving outside the city but still dealing your poison to our residents will still get you arrested. See you soon.”

Kilgore PD said narcotics investigators, KPD P.A.C.E. officers and the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the search.

Go Back