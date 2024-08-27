Today is Tuesday August 27, 2024
One person, several pets dead after East Texas fire

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 12:20 am
One person, several pets dead after East Texas fireCHEROKEE SHORES – According to our news partner KETK, one person and several pets died on Monday after a structure fire in the Cherokee Shores area of Payne Springs. Payne Springs Fire Rescue (PSFR) volunteers were reportedly alerted to the fire at around 6:53 a.m. on Monday. When crews arrived on the scene they began an interior attack and search of the home but then they had to back out because of the heat.

Three people were able to escape the blaze but according to PSFR one person and several pet animals were not able to make it out. The cause of the fire is currently being investigated by the Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office.

PSFR said they were assisted at the scene by Gun Barrel City Fire, Eustace Fire, Caney City Fire, Log Cabin Fire, Henderson County Sheriff’s Office, Henderson County Fire Marshal’s Office, UT Health EMS and the American Red Cross.



