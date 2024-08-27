Two dead after ‘apparent murder-suicide’

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 12:17 am

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Nacogdoches County last week. According to our news partner KETK, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3400 block of Highway 7 East for a reported suicide. At the scene, they found 56-year-old Cornelius Ray Craft of Nacogdoches and 48-year-old Terry Lee Romine of Jacksonville, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds to their heads. NCSO said Romine appeared to be the shooter based on evidence they gathered at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

“Craft was married to Romine’s ex-wife, but the motive of the shooting is unclear at this time,” NCSO said. “Evidence was collected at the scene and autopsies have been ordered for both bodies.”

Go Back