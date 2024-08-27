Today is Tuesday August 27, 2024
ktbb logo


Two dead after ‘apparent murder-suicide’

Posted/updated on: August 27, 2024 at 12:17 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Two dead after ‘apparent murder-suicide’NACOGDOCHES COUNTY – Two people are dead after an apparent murder-suicide that happened in Nacogdoches County last week. According to our news partner KETK, the Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the 3400 block of Highway 7 East for a reported suicide. At the scene, they found 56-year-old Cornelius Ray Craft of Nacogdoches and 48-year-old Terry Lee Romine of Jacksonville, both deceased from apparent gunshot wounds to their heads. NCSO said Romine appeared to be the shooter based on evidence they gathered at the scene. No one else was injured in the incident and the investigation is ongoing.

“Craft was married to Romine’s ex-wife, but the motive of the shooting is unclear at this time,” NCSO said. “Evidence was collected at the scene and autopsies have been ordered for both bodies.”



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC