Missing Winnsboro senior is found safe

August 26, 2024 at 3:31 pm



UPDATE: The Winnsboro Police Department said Caviness was found safe at 1:30 p.m. Monday.

WINNSBORO — East Texas officials are asking for help in locating a missing Winnsboro man. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 75-years-old Larry Caviness. He was last seen Sunday morning. Officials said he left his home on Ebenezer Street in his blue 1996 GMC 1500 with Texas license plate AG41525.

Larry Caviness is described as being 6’1 and 180 pounds. Winnsboro Police ask if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Larry Caviness, to call them at 903-342-3620.

