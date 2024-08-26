Today is Monday August 26, 2024
ktbb logo


‘Lost’ vet Matthew Fox to join Michelle Pfeiffer + Patrick J. Adams in ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off ‘The Madison’

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2024 at 1:37 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios

ABC Audio has confirmed that Lost veteran Matthew Fox has joined the cast of The Madison, the forthcoming spin-off of Taylor Sheridan's Yellowstone

Fox joins Michelle Pfeiffer and Suits alum Patrick J. Adams in the MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios project, said to be "a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana."

For his part, Fox will play Paul, "a self-reliant bachelor who loves the outdoors."

As reported, Adams will play Russell McIntosh, "a young investment banker who has followed the life path set before him from the start." 

Elle Chapman plays Paige McIntosh, "a somewhat self-centered woman who indulges in a luxurious New York lifestyle provided by her parents and investment banker husband."

Beau Garrett will play Abigail Reese, "a resilient and sardonic New Yorker, who is a recently divorced mother of two," and Amiah Miller will play Abigail's eldest daughter, Bridgette.

 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC