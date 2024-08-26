Trump lays wreath to mark 3 years since Kabul airport attack that killed US troops

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2024 at 1:27 pm

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

(WASHINGTON) -- Former President Donald Trump participated in a wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery on Monday morning to mark the third anniversary of the Kabul airport attack that killed 13 U.S. service members.

Trump will also later address the National Guard Association at the group's annual conference in battleground Michigan.

The chaotic withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan in August 2021 continues to be a focal point of conservative criticism of the Biden administration.

Trump has long decried President Joe Biden's handling of what he said on Monday was a "botched" exit and "embarrassing" moment for the nation, though recently has included Vice President Kamala Harris -- his new 2024 rival -- in his denunciation of the event.

"Exactly three years ago this month, the weakness and incompetence of Kamala Harris and Crooked Joe Biden delivered the most humiliating event in the history of our country and one of the biggest military disasters in the history of the world," Trump claimed at a rally in North Carolina last week.

Harris on Monday released a statement honoring the 13 U.S. service members who lost their lives when an ISIS-K terrorist detonated a suicide bomb at the Abbey Gate of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, where evacuation efforts were centered after the Taliban's swift takeover of Afghanistan. At least 170 Afghan civilians were also killed in the bombing and dozens of others wounded.

The vice president said the fallen soldiers "represent the best of America, putting our beloved nation and their fellow Americans above themselves and deploying into danger to keep their fellow citizens safe."

"I will fulfill our sacred obligation to care for our troops and their families and I will always honor their service and sacrifice," she said.

Harris went on to defend Biden's decision to end "America's longest war."

"Over the past three years, our Administration has demonstrated we can still eliminate terrorists, including the leaders of al-Qaeda and ISIS, without troops deployed into combat zones," she said in the statement. "I will never hesitate to take whatever action necessary to counter terrorist threats and protect the American people and the homeland."

Harris has previously spoken about being in the room with Biden for important decisions, including his decision to carry out a troop withdrawal from Afghanistan -- which Trump reportedly tried to launch in his final days as president. The Trump administration's negotiated peace plan with the Taliban included a date of May 1, 2021, for the final withdrawal of troops -- which Biden then continued to carry out with a September deadline.

Top officials have testified before Congress on the tumultuous withdrawal, some of whom have detailed regrets about how it was handled.

House Speaker Mike Johnson on Monday announced he will present the Congressional Gold Medal posthumously on Sep. 10 to honor the 13 service members who were killed in Kabul. The medals, Congress' highest civilian honor, will be presented to their families.

Biden, in his own statement on Monday, said the 13 Americans killed at Abbey Gate embodied "the very best of who we are as a nation: brave, committed, selfless. And we owe them and their families a sacred debt we will never be able to fully repay, but will never cease working to fulfill."

Biden said "we must never forget the immense price that was paid for our freedom. We must never forget that each beloved service member we lost was a human being, who left behind entire families and communities. And together, we must never stop striving to be worthy of their ultimate sacrifice."

