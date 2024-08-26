Today is Monday August 26, 2024
Police search for missing Winnsboro senior

August 26, 2024
Police search for missing Winnsboro seniorWINNSBORO — East Texas officials are asking for help in locating a missing Winnsboro man. According to our news partner KETK, missing is 75-years-old Larry Caviness. He was last seen Sunday morning. Officials said he left his home on Ebenezer Street in his blue 1996 GMC 1500 with Texas license plate AG41525.

Larry Caviness is described as being 6’1 and 180 pounds. Winnsboro Police ask if anyone has information on the whereabouts of Larry Caviness, to call them at 903-342-3620.



