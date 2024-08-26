Tyler Police DWI enforcement during Labor Day holiday

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2024 at 10:52 am

TYLER – Starting on Friday, August 30th through Tuesday, September 3rd, the Tyler Police Department will be adding additional officers on the street utilizing STEP (Selective Traffic Enforcement Program). With increased traffic in the city of Tyler and at Lake Tyler for the Labor Day weekend, these officers will be specifically watching for impaired drivers. They hope everyone has an enjoyable Labor Day Holiday. Please be responsible and don’t drink and drive.

Go Back