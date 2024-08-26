Today is Monday August 26, 2024
Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively, Bradley Cooper and more party at Taylor Swift’s Rhode Island getaway

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2024 at 9:15 am
Gotham/WireImage

It's been a while since we've seen a star-studded gathering at Taylor Swift's place in Rhode Island, but the tradition returned over the weekend, according to multiple reports.

Back from the European leg of the Eras Tour, Taylor reunited with her boyfriend Travis Kelce and a bunch of pals at her Rhode Island mansion -- the historic home that inspired her song "The Last Great American Dynasty."

People, TMZ and The Daily Mail reported that Travis and Taylor were joined by Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds; Travis' brother Jason and his wife Kylie; Bradley Cooper and his daughter Lea, 7; and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, his wife Brittany and their daughter Sterling, 3.

The last time Taylor and Travis had been seen together prior to the gathering was when Travis went to Taylor's shows in Germany on July 13 and 14.

