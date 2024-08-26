Today is Monday August 26, 2024
ktbb logo


Lea Michele announces arrival of second child: “Our hearts are so full”

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2024 at 8:55 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Bruce Glikas/Getty Image FILE

Glee alumna Lea Michele and her husband Zandy Reich shared the news on Sunday that they've welcomed their second child, a girl named Emery Sol Reich.

"Our hearts are so full," Instagrammed Michele, bracketing the baby's name in a heart emoji. The post included a photo of the newborn’s foot surrounded by three hands, one of which is a child's hand.

Michele first announced her pregnancy in March via an Instagram post, featuring photos from a maternity shoot.

“Mommy, Daddy and Ever are overjoyed," she captioned the post.

In May, Michele indicated she was carrying a girl with a Mother's Day Instagram post. "The most beautiful Mother's Day today, holding my son who made me a mama…and carrying my daughter," she wrote.

Michele and Reich are already parents to a 4-year-old son, Ever Leo, whom they welcomed in August 2020. The couple have been married since March 2019.

Michele starred as Rachel Berry on Glee from 2009 to 2015 and since emerged as a Broadway star, playing the role of Fanny Brice in the show Funny Girl from 2022 to 2023.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC