August 25, 2024, 12:29 PM

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Baltimore Ravens offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris died Sunday morning at the age of 70, the team announced.

D’Alessandris had been hospitalized for the past two weeks with what the Ravens had described as “an acute illness” that required ongoing treatment for an extended period. Ravens coach John Harbaugh said at the time that D’Alessandris had surgery early in the summer, and his illness was a complication from it.

With a coaching career that spanned 45 years, D’Alessandris was Baltimore’s offensive line coach since 2017.

“Coach ‘Joe D’ was a man of integrity and a man of faith,” Harbaugh said in a statement. “He made us all better. He was our reader at team mass, and he was loved by all here. He was a great coach and a good man — the kind of person who you are honored to have as a friend. I admired him, loved him and am going to miss him, because ‘Joe D’ was a joy.”

The Ravens hired George Warhop as their offensive line coach on Aug. 14, when they announced D’Alessandris’ extended absence.

Known as a great teacher and technician, D’Alessandris was one of the most respected figures in the Ravens organization for his kind spirit and warm demeanor. He was the reader at team Mass on game days.

“Today is a sad day for the Baltimore Ravens,” Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said in a statement. “‘Joe D’ was a rock, a great coach and a better person. He cared about the team deeply, exhibiting a relentless passion to excel while displaying genuine love for his players. I especially treasure my conversations with him, talking about football and life.

During his seven seasons with the Ravens, D’Alessandris mentored five Pro Bowl offensive linemen in Marshal Yanda, Ronnie Stanley, Orlando Brown Jr., Tyler Linderbaum and Kevin Zeitler.

“I’ll never forget that laugh. Thank you coach D,” Stanley posted to X on Sunday.

Harbaugh has called D’Alessandris a top game-planner, saying he’s “a huge part of our offense.” In the past six seasons with D’Alessandris, the Baltimore offensive line ranked in the top 10 in win rates for run and pass blocking.

D’Alessandris had been overseeing the Ravens’ latest offensive line rebuild. Baltimore will start three new offensive linemen this season after not re-signing Zeitler and guard John Simpson and trading right tackle Morgan Moses to the New York Jets.

D’Alessandris’ coaching career began as a graduate assistant in 1977. He went on to coach offensive lines in college, the Canadian Football League, the World League of American Football and the NFL. D’Alessandris previously served as the offensive line coach for the Bills (2010-12) and Chargers (2013-15).

D’Alessandris’ wife, Toni, died in 2022. They had been married 42 years. He is survived by three daughters, Anna, Kelly and Emily.

“I will always remember standing back with Joe on the practice field and watching him up close with his players,” DeCosta said. “Coach was the consummate teacher and friend, and I will miss him deeply. Our thoughts and prayers go to Joe’s daughters and family and everyone touched by Joe’s remarkable spirit.”

