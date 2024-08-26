Today is Monday August 26, 2024
Babe Ruth’s ‘called shot’ jersey sells at auction for over $24 million

Posted/updated on: August 26, 2024 at 3:29 am
DALLAS (AP) — The jersey Babe Ruth wore when he called his shot during the 1932 World Series, hitting a home run to center field, has sold at auction for over $24 million. Heritage Auctions said the New York Yankee slugger’s jersey went for $24.12 million early Sunday after a bidding war in Dallas that lasted over six hours. Heritage says the buyer wishes to remain anonymous. The record-breaking amount the jersey sold for topped fellow Yankee Mickey Mantle’s 1952 rookie card, which the Dallas-based auction house sold for $12.6 million in 2022.



