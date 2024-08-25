Today is Sunday August 25, 2024
ktbb logo


Body found in Titus County, sheriff’s office says

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2024 at 12:35 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Body found in Titus County, sheriff’s office saysTITUS COUTNY – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of an unidentified dead person was found on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found in Titus County near the Camp County line at around 5 p.m. on Friday. No other information has been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The case is currently under investigation by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC