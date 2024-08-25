Body found in Titus County, sheriff’s office says

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2024 at 12:35 am

TITUS COUTNY – The Titus County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that the body of an unidentified dead person was found on Friday. According to our news partner KETK, the body was found in Titus County near the Camp County line at around 5 p.m. on Friday. No other information has been released by the sheriff’s office at this time.

The case is currently under investigation by the Titus County Sheriff’s Office.

Go Back