Astros sign Hector Neris for second run with team

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2024 at 12:28 am

ByABC News

August 24, 2024, 1:39 PM

The Houston Astros adjusted their pitching staff Saturday, signing free agent right-hander Hector Neris and activating right-hander Kaleb Ort from the paternity list.

The Astros did not announce contract terms for Neris.

In corresponding moves, infielder Jacob Amaya was designated for assignment, while right-handers Shawn Dubin and Seth Martinez were optioned to Triple-A Sugar Land.

Neris, 35, was 8-4 with a 3.89 ERA in 46 relief appearances for the Chicago Cubs this season before he was released Thursday. He will join the team in Baltimore in time for Saturday’s game against the Orioles.

It’s a return engagement with the Astros for Neris, who was 12-7 with a 2.69 ERA in the 2022-23 seasons before signing with the Cubs as a free agent.

Ort, 32, is 1-1 with a 1.32 ERA in nine relief appearances this season.

Dubin, 28, went 1-1 with a 4.15 ERA in 29 appearances (two starts) for the Astros this season, while Martinez, 29, went 3-2 with a 3.04 ERA in 42 relief appearances. Amaya, 25, played in one game this season and five total games after making his major league debut last season.

The Astros entered Saturday with a 4½-game lead in the American League West over the Seattle Mariners.

