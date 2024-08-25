Cowboys All-Pro CB DaRon Bland out 6-8 weeks with foot injury

ByTODD ARCHER

August 24, 2024, 2:09 PM

ARLINGTON, Texas – The Dallas Cowboys will be without All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland for 6-8 weeks because of a stress fracture in his left foot.

If he follows the timeline, Bland could return in mid-October, which would cost him perhaps the first five or six games. The Cowboys have their bye week on Oct. 20.

Bland will undergo surgery for his fifth metatarsal on Monday, according to a source, after reporting soreness following the Cowboys’ final practice while in Oxnard, California. A year ago, Bland led the NFL with nine interceptions and set a league record with five returns for a touchdown to earn Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors.

“The good news is he’ll be here for let’s say the vital games of the year,” owner and general manager Jerry Jones said of Bland on the 105.3 The Fan in Dallas pregame show.

Jones said the Cowboys “are in great shape at cornerback because of our young guys coming … That’s one of the strengths of our whole team is the corner position, the safety position. Our secondary is outstanding in personnel.”

The Cowboys will welcome back Pro Bowl and All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs to the lineup for the Sept. 8 season opener against the Cleveland Browns after he missed the final 15 games last season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee. Diggs returned to full team drills for the last two weeks of training camp.

Without Bland, the Cowboys have Diggs as well as Jourdan Lewis, who had a strong camp, working the slot. While Lewis has experience playing outside, the Cowboys could look to fifth-round pick Caelan Carson or Andrew Booth, whom they acquired from the Minnesota Vikings during training camp.

Booth was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2022 but started just two games. The Cowboys hoped a change of scenery would help return to the form of his draft status. Carson was one of the better rookies in training camp and has earned trust of the coaches.

But losing Bland is a blow to new defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer. Paired with Diggs, the Cowboys felt like they had one of the best cornerback pairings in the NFL. Both players have a knack for finding the ball. Bland had 14 interceptions in his first two seasons, while Diggs has 18, including a league-leading 11 in 2021.

Bland is the second major loss to the defense during training camp. Pass rusher Sam Williams was lost for the season before the team practiced in pads because of a torn ACL in his left knee.

