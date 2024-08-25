Dallas Fire-Rescue helps some Chargers escape stuck elevator

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2024 at 12:27 am

ByABC News

August 24, 2024, 12:09 AM

Several Los Angeles Chargers players and other members of the traveling party crawled through a ceiling panel to escape a stuck hotel elevator Friday night in Dallas.

In a post on social media, the Chargers said that around 7:30 p.m. local time, Dallas Fire-Rescue assisted the people on the elevator “one by one” through the ceiling panel to an adjacent elevator.

“The Los Angeles Chargers thank Dallas Fire-Rescue for their quick response, professionalism and substantial efforts ensuring everyone’s safety,” the team said.

WFAA.com, citing Dallas Fire-Rescue, said the elevator was stuck in a “blind shaft” between the third and 15th floors of The Westin hotel in downtown Dallas. A technician was unsuccessful in an attempt to get the elevator working, causing DFR to send its Urban Search and Rescue team to the hotel.

About 15 people total were involved in the incident, according to WFAA. It wasn’t immediately known which Chargers players were trapped.

A source told ESPN’s Kris Rhim that Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh invited all the Dallas Fire-Rescue staff to the team meal room to eat afterward.

The Chargers are set to finish the preseason Saturday against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Los Angeles will open the regular season at home Sept. 8 against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.

