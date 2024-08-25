Today is Sunday August 25, 2024
Deshaun Watson to sit out Browns’ preseason finale vs. Seahawks

Posted/updated on: August 25, 2024 at 12:26 am
ByDANIEL OYEFUSI
August 24, 2024, 12:59 PM

Quarterback Deshaun Watson will not play in the Cleveland Browns’ preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks, the team announced Saturday.

Coach Kevin Stefanski previously had said that the plan was to play Watson and that all starters should expect to play. However, he walked back his plans for Watson in recent days.

Watson was limited in practice Wednesday with what Stefanski called “general arm soreness,” but the team said he was a full participant in Thursday’s practice, which was not open to media.

Stefanski said he was not overly concerned about Watson, who threw in all but one training camp practice.

Watson has not played in a game since undergoing season-ending surgery on his throwing shoulder in November.

With Watson sidelined, backup Jameis Winston is expected to start at quarterback.

The Browns open the season Sept. 8 at home against the Dallas Cowboys.



