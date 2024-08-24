Ted Cruz stops in Tyler

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2024 at 7:04 pm

TYLER – The line was well out the door at Republic Icehouse in Tyler on early Saturday morning ahead of Senator Ted Cruz’s arrival, according to our news partner KETK. Before Cruz came on stage, East Texas Congressman Nathaniel Moran spoke to the crowd. “When you fly to DC, I can tell you the oppression even gets stronger,” said Moran. “That’s where it’s emanating from and that’s where we need leaders like Senator Ted Cruz to liberate this country, this state.” In no surprise, Cruz addressed the southern border. “I can tell you if you haven’t seen it firsthand, as bad as you think it is, it’s worse,” said Cruz. He also mentioned the chances of Texas becoming a blue state in the future. “Every tax increasing, regulating, open border crime loving, crazy commie wants Texas,” Cruz said. “But you know what? They can’t have it.” While some have said that Kamala Harris has all the momentum right now after the Democratic National Convention, Cruz said former president Donald Trump will get back on track. “Right now, I think Kamala Harris is on a bit of a sugar high,” he added.

“The media has spent a month just with shameless propaganda for Kamala Harris. I think this race is going to move back to where it belongs.” He also took the opportunity to address his opponent on where he stands on the border. “Congressman Colin Allred supports open borders,” said Cruz. “He’s voted over and over again in favor of open borders. It’s a terrible development for him.” Cruz added that he wouldn’t be where he is without East Texas. “I would not have been reelected without the good men and women of East Texas,” Cruz said.

