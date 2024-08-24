Apache Belles announce captains, departure of director

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2024 at 8:30 am

TYLER – The Tyler Junior College Apache Belles held their first performance of the year Friday night as well as announced leadership changes. According to our news partner KETK, the formal announcement introduced the 78th line of dancers, dance captains and the head dance captain to kick off the year on the right foot. There were a lot of hugs and tears as freshmen received the Apache Drop necklace, bonding each dancer forever.

Another announcement made was that the freshmen class will be the last to receive the necklace from 12-year director, Jasilyn Schaefer.

For sophomores it might be a bittersweet start to their last season in formation, but for Malerie Clifton it’s special as she was named head dance captain.

“it’s so insane I can’t believe it,” Clifton said.

Clifton said she is following in her mom’s dance steps who was on the 52nd line.

“It’s such an honor and she really paved the way for me to be able to do this and I am really grateful,” Clifton said.

The newest Apache Belles said it’s an amazing feeling and they cannot wait to leap into the upcoming performances.

Schaefer said after 12 years of leading the internationally famous Apache Belles she plans to step down to spend more time with her family.

“I am completing my time as director on Aug. 31. The end of this month,” Schaefer said.

