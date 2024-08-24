Today is Saturday August 24, 2024
Two considered armed, dangerous after apartment robbery

Posted/updated on: August 24, 2024 at 8:30 am
Two considered armed, dangerous after apartment robberyTYLER – According to our news partner KETK, two suspects are considered armed and dangerous after a robbery at a northeast Tyler apartment building Friday afternoon, the Tyler Police Department said.

According to Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, a call came in at around 4 p.m. of an armed robbery at the Oxford Pointe Apartments on State Highway 31. Erbaugh said the victim of the robbery reported that their phone was stolen at gunpoint. “They are considered armed and dangerous,” Erbaugh said.

Currently, officers are searching for two male suspects that reportedly ran into the woods after the robbery.



