Longview biomining facility contract approved by LEDCO

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 4:28 pm

LONGVIEW – The Longview Economic Development Corporation voted to approve a performance contract for a Mint Innovation biomining facility on Thursday. According to our news partner KETK, the proposed facility, would be a $15 million capital investment that would create 28 jobs within three years, according to LEDCO.

“Since our founding in 2016, we’ve been looking at opportunities abroad and are excited to be looking at bringing our technology to Longview, Texas. We’re proud to have the support of LEDCO to help create a more sustainable future for the Longview community by reducing e-waste and reintroducing critical metals into the local economy,” Will Barker, CEO and co-founder of Mint Innovation.

Mint Innovation “mines” for metals like gold and copper by using chemicals to extract the precious metals from natural biomass and e-waste. The New Zealand-based company is currently trying to confirm the plant’s site at 2120 East Loop 281 in Longview. In June, several residents appeared at the proposed location to protest the plant’s opening

