Smith County Justice of the Peace announces retirement

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 4:28 pm

SMITH COUNTY – Smith County Precinct 5 Justice of the Peace Jon Johnson has announced his retirement after a 35-year criminal justice career. He was first elected as justice of the peace in November 2018, and was sworn in to office on January 1, 2019. Before becoming a justice of the peace, Johnson worked for 25 years for the Federal Bureau of Prisons and the U.S. District Court in Tyler until his federal retirement in 2014. During those years he served as a federal prison case manager, federal probation officer and chief federal probation officer.

Johnson has taught criminal justice courses for Tyler Junior College and Lindale Independent School District.

“Although I have held different job titles and responsibilities over the years, I have enjoyed nothing more than serving the community as justice of the peace,” Judge Johnson said in his retirement letter submitted Friday, August 23.

Johnson said he plans to retire September 30, 2024, and intends to spend more time with his wife and family.

