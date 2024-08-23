Texas State Parks reverses price increase

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 1:08 pm

AUSTIN – Annual prices for Texas State Parks passes will not increase in 2024, as previously announced, according to the Dallas Morning News. Current Texas State Park pass holders who have a pass expiring after Sept. 1, can continue to purchase their annual pass for $70. The Youth Group Annual Pass, which permits free state-park entry for nonprofit youth group members, will not increase from $100 to $150. According to a statement from the Texas Parks and Wildfire Department, which oversees the state parks, the Texas State Park Pass and the Youth Group Annual Pass are the only passes that were changing their prices for the next season, but the decision has been reversed.

With the opening of half a dozen new state parks in coming years, the the passes promote accessibility and enjoyment of Texas’s natural environments. There are multiple benefits of the Texas State Park Pass. Those with passes receive discounts of 50 percent on the second night of camping when visitors stay two or more consecutive nights in the same campsite or screened shelter. Pass holders also get 10 percent off of most retail and rental items and park stores, among other perks. “Garner State Park hosts a dance every night through the summer from 8:30-11 p.m. until mid-August,” Kreindler said. “At Palo Duro Canyon State Park, the TEXAS Outdoor Musical runs Tuesdays through Sundays at the Pioneer Amphitheater at the park. The show tells the stories, struggles and triumphs of early settlers through song, dance, fireworks and lots of Texas humor.”

