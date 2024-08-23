Two men arrested after officials find drugs, stolen firearm

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 10:36 am

HENDERSON COUNTY — Our news partners at KETK report two men were arrested on Thursday after the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office conducted search warrants at Athens residences where they located a large stash of drugs and a stolen firearm. According to the sheriff’s office, at around 4:45 p.m. investigators conducted two narcotic search warrants and a manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance arrest warrant at 419 Stoneleigh Street and 421 Stoneleigh Street in Athens.

When officials arrived at the scene they reportedly saw two men run from the back side of the residence and toward a wooded area. After a chase, both men were detained. Officials identified one of the men as Anthony Dewayne Chilton Jr. who had been wanted for the manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance arrest warrant. The other man was identified as Antwon Devonte Chilton.

Mugshot of Antwon Chilton, courtesy of the Henderson County Jail.

Mugshot of Anthony Chilton, courtesy of the Henderson County Jail.

During the search warrant, officials allegedly found a large quantity of suspected cocaine, a large amount of cash, suspected narcotics baggies and scales at one of the locations. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office said these items were used for packaging and distribution of narcotics.

Officials also found a large amount of marijuana, mushrooms and firearms at the residences. During the investigation, officials determined that one of the weapons was reported stolen from Ohio.

Both men were arrested and taken to the Henderson County Jail. Anthony was booked for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and evading arrest. Antwon was booked in for two counts of manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, theft of firearm, evading arrest, and resisting arrest.

Anthony and Antwon remain in jail pending arraignment.

