Astros are now 5 1/2 games up in the AL West after shutting out the Orioles 6-0

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 6:37 am

BALTIMORE (AP) — Spencer Arrighetti outpitched Corbin Burnes, Ben Gamel drove in two runs in his Houston debut and the Astros extended their lead in the AL West to a season-high 5 1/2 games with a 6-0 victory over the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday night.

Arrighetti (6-11) allowed three hits in six innings, striking out six with one walk. Burnes (12-6) permitted five earned runs in 5 2/3 innings in the second straight rough outing for the Baltimore ace. He allowed a career-high eight runs in his previous start against Boston.

Houston has won nine straight road games, its longest streak since an 11-game run in 2018.

Gamel, acquired off waivers from the New York Mets, delivered RBI singles in the fourth and sixth, when Houston did all its scoring. The Astros are 62-39 since their 7-19 start, and they’ve opened a comfortable lead over second-place Seattle in the AL West. Houston was 10 games behind after losing to the Chicago White Sox on June 18.

The Orioles, meanwhile, fell 1 1/2 games behind the AL East-leading New York Yankees.

Burnes allowed eight hits. They were all singles, but they were all clustered in two innings, making them extra profitable for the Astros. Yordan Alvarez and Gamel hit RBI singles in the fourth. Then Gamel drove in another run with a sixth-inning hit.

It was Gamel’s first multihit game since Sept. 13, 2022, when he was with Pittsburgh.

“Bat-to-ball skills — they’ve always been there,” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “He’s had some success against their starter.”

Jake Meyers’ bunt single made it 4-0, and when Burnes threw wildly to first for an error on that play it left runners on second and third. Shay Whitcomb followed with a two-run single to chase the Baltimore right-hander.

“I’m a competitive person. I’m always trying to outdo the other guy,” Arrighetti said. “I’ve looked up to that guy for a really long time. I’m not going to sit here and say anything about the outcomes tonight because I know a pitcher of his caliber is going to rattle off like a bunch of shutouts in a row after a rough start.”

TRAINER’S ROOM

Astros: Alex Bregman (elbow) was in the DH spot for a second straight game. Manager Joe Espada said putting Bregman at 1B could be a possibility at some point.

Orioles: Manager Brandon Hyde said RHP Zach Eflin (shoulder) should be ready to return when he’s eligible to come off the injured list in early September.

UP NEXT

Hunter Brown (11-7) starts for Houston on Friday night against Baltimore rookie Cade Povich (1-6). Brown is 10-2 with a 2.33 ERA since the start of June.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb

Go Back