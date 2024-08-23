Iowa suspends football coach Kirk Ferentz for recruiting violation

ByADAM RITTENBERG

August 22, 2024, 2:49 PM

Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz and assistant Jon Budmayr are suspended for the Hawkeyes’ season opener as part of a school-imposed penalty for a recruiting violation in late 2022.

Ferentz, the longest-tenured coach in the FBS who has led Iowa since the 1999 season, admitted to a Level II violation for contacting a player and his family prior to him entering the transfer portal.

“I frequently tell our players to abide by the rules, and in this instance, I did not.” Ferentz said in a statement issued Thursday. “In 26 years as a head coach at Iowa — and more than four decades as a coach — this is my first potential Level II NCAA infraction. I made a mistake and would like to apologize to our players, University leadership, and our Hawkeye football fans. I know Coach Budmayr echoes those sentiments.”

Iowa did not identify the player, but sources told ESPN that it is quarterback Cade McNamara, who transferred to Iowa from Michigan three days after formally entering the transfer portal.

McNamara opened the 2023 season as Iowa’s starter before sustaining a knee injury. He has been competing for the starting job during preseason camp.

Ferentz and athletic director Beth Goetz mutually agreed to the one-game suspension and the loss of one week of off-campus recruiting for both Ferentz and Budmayr after reviewing the case and consulting with NCAA officials.

The suspension for both coaches goes into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Aug. 31, ahead of Iowa’s season opener against Illinois State at Kinnick Stadium. Both coaches can return for the Sept. 7 rivalry game against Iowa State.

Co-defensive coordinator Seth Wallace, who was named assistant head coach in January, will serve as interim head coach for the Illinois State game.

Ferentz, who has a 196-119 record at Iowa, told reporters Thursday afternoon that he could not elaborate on the situation because of an ongoing NCAA probe.

Said Goetz: “Coach Ferentz and I made the decision to self-impose the penalties, allowing the program to move forward without distraction. I appreciate the accountability demonstrated and we will continue to fully cooperate with the NCAA through this process.”

Budmayr, a former Wisconsin quarterback, is the Hawkeyes’ wide receivers coach after serving as a special assistant to Ferentz in 2023 and an offensive analyst in 2022. He came to Iowa from Colorado State, where he was offensive coordinator in 2021.

McNamara committed to transfer to Iowa on Dec. 1, 2022. He started for Michigan in 2021 as the team won the Big Ten and reached the College Football Playoff but suffered a season-ending leg injury in the third game of the 2022 season.

