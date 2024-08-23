Today is Friday August 23, 2024
ktbb logo


Former coach gets 10 years probation for improper relationship with student

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 6:20 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Former coach gets 10 years probation for improper relationship with studentYANTIS – According to our news partner KETK, a former Yantis ISD assistant baseball and basketball coach was sentenced to 10 years of probation and to register as a sex offender on Aug. 15. Christopher McIntosh, was arrested on Sept. 25, 2022 for online solicitation of a minor, jail records show. The arrest came after Yantis ISD received allegations and conducted their own internal investigation before turning the case over to the Yantis ISD police chief. His sentence of 10 years probation and 240 hours of community service was announced after he pleaded guilty to the charge of improper relationship between an educator and student.

McIntosh resigned from Yantis ISD on Sept. 30 of 2022.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC