Millions mourn East Texas’ own Joe Mack Roy ‘Pop Watch’

Posted/updated on: August 23, 2024 at 6:15 am
Millions mourn East Texas’ own Joe Mack Roy ‘Pop Watch’LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Millions around the world are mourning the death of East Texan Joe Mack Roy, known to his fans as “Pop Watch.” According to our news partner KETK, the family of the social media sensation from Longview announced on Thursday that he passed away, at 90-years-old, to his more than 3.4 million Facebook followers.

In 2017, Roy went viral and that’s when he told KETK News it was the best thing that had happened to him. He quickly became an East Texas legend, bringing joy and laughter while supporting the people in Longview. Each video with Pop and his grandson, that now have more than seven billion views worldwide, showed his authentic self in his everyday life in East Texas.



News Partner
