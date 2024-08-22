How to watch, what to know about the 2024 DNC

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 6:49 pm

Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- The Democratic National Convention kicked off on Monday, Aug. 19 in Chicago -- during which Democratic Party delegates are set to support Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate, Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz after their unconventional path to the party's nomination.

During the four-day convention, Democratic heavyweights are firing up the base and rallying behind Harris, who was officially certified as the Democratic presidential nominee earlier this month after getting the vast majority of delegate votes in a virtual roll call.

Harris' path to the DNC has been an unorthodox and truncated one after President Joe Biden announced he was leaving the 2024 race and endorsed Harris for the job on July 21. Biden spoke on Monday night, passing the torch to Harris.

The DNC has not released a full rundown of the evening schedule. The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story -- in her own words -- to an audience of millions.

Here's what to know about the DNC and how to follow along with all of the action.

When and where is the DNC?

The 2024 DNC takes place Aug. 19-22 in Chicago.

Official proceedings, prime-time programming and speeches are held at the United Center -- home to the Chicago Blackhawks and Chicago Bulls. Other party activities are taking place at the McCormick Place Convention Center.

Democrats are in welcoming territory with a Chicago convention. Chicago is a Democratic stronghold that "was part of the 'blue wall' crucial to the Biden-Harris victory in 2020 and will be for a Harris-Walz victory in November," according to the DNC.

"Chicago is the perfect place to bring the story of Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and the Democratic Party to the American people. Chicago represents the diversity of the Democratic Party and the country," according to the DNC.

What is the DNC schedule? Who are the speakers?

While the DNC has not released its list of speakers scheduled for each evening, it has detailed some of the convention events through the day, including caucus and council meetings and press briefings on its website.

Biden spoke on Monday during primetime programming. First lady Jill Biden and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton also backed both Harris and Biden during speeches on Monday night.

On Tuesday night, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama fired up the crowd, praised Biden and voiced their support for Harris.

On Wednesday, Walz, former president Bill Clinton, former Speaker Rep. Nancy Pelosi, and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg addressed the convention hall in Chicago.

Harris is set to speak at the convention on Thursday.

She's expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we've heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the "dark" vision of former President Donald Trump.

How can I watch the DNC?

The DNC will stream on multiple platforms -- including TikTok, Instagram and YouTube. The official live stream of the 2024 Democratic National Convention will be available on its website.

Prime-time programming will air live from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET/5:30 p.m.-10 p.m. CT on Monday and 7 p.m.-11 p.m. ET/6 p.m.-10 p.m. CT on Tuesday-Thursday, according to the DNC.

ABC News will have special coverage of the DNC -- including primetime coverage from 10 p.m. until 11 p.m. ET on ABC every day of the conventions, and on ABC News Live from 7 p.m. until 12 a.m. ET.

Hulu will also have live reports available all day, and ABC News Live will have robust coverage each day of the convention.

ABC News Digital and 538 will live blog the latest from the convention and provide analysis as the convention events unfold.

