Search underway for climber missing at Glacier National Park since Sunday

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 6:39 pm

Getty Images - STOCK/Dean Fikar

(COLUMBIA FALLS, Mont.) -- A search is underway for a climber who has been missing in Montana's Glacier National Park since Sunday evening.

Grant Marcuccio, a 32-year-old from Whitefish, Montana, separated from his party while hiking from Heavens Peak to McPartland Peak, according to the National Park Service.

Marcuccio was last seen heading toward McPartland Peak at about noon on Sunday, but he did not arrive at the meet-up point as planned, the park service said.

Park rangers were told he was missing on Sunday night.

Search planes have flown over the region searching for Marcuccio on Monday and Tuesday, with rangers searching on the ground Tuesday. Helicopters also flew over the area on Wednesday, park officials said.

Marcuccio is described as 6 feet tall with brown hair and brown eyes, weighing about 175 pounds. He may be wearing brown shorts and a brown and white checkered shirt, officials said.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back