DNC 2024 Day 4 live updates: Kamala Harris to tell her story to the nation

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 4:28 pm

Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- The final day of the Democratic National Convention wraps up with Kamala Harris' big moment: her acceptance speech in which she gets to tell her story to the millions of Americans watching.

Her campaign says, in addition to describing her middle-class upbringing, she will continue to stress optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- the overall themes we've heard throughout the gathering.

Here's how the news is developing:

Harris, Emhoff wish each other happy 10th anniversary

Vice President Kamala Harris wished her husband, second gentleman Doug Emhoff a happy anniversary on Thursday ahead of her acceptance speech at the DNC. The couple are celebrating their 10th wedding anniversary.

"To the best partner I could ask for: Happy anniversary, Dougie," Harris posted on social media, with a picture of the two visiting campaign headquarters in Wilmington the day after she announced her candidacy.

Earlier Thursday, Emhoff did the same, posting a slideshow of photos of himself and Harris.

"Ten years of marriage, forever to go," Emhoff wrote. "Happy anniversary, @WRQ11HGNB. I love you."

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow

Meet the oldest DNC delegate, Angie Gialloreto

Angie Gialloreto, 95, has attended every Democratic National Convention since 1976, when Jimmy Carter was on the ticket.

Since the 99-year-old former president could not attend this year’s DNC due to his health issues, Gialloreto is the oldest delegate to travel to Chicago, where she will watch Harris accept her party’s nomination.

The Pennsylvania native told ABC News the possibility that Harris could become the first woman to serve as president was a long time coming because women "have taken a back seat many years and now we’ll have a leader."

When asked how she would celebrate if Harris ends up victorious during the November general election against Donald Trump, Gialloreto said she will focus on "getting ready for the next election of local candidates."

-ABC News' Morgan Gstalter

Walz meets with former students in Chicago

The morning after accepting his party's nomination for vice president, Walz gathered in Chicago with former staff, family, friends and former students -- including some of the football players who appeared on-stage Wednesday night at the United Center.

ABC News spotted Walz at a Chicago hotel on Thursday morning.

During that meeting, he mingled with several of his former Mankato West High School students over an informal breakfast, according to a source familiar with Walz's movements. Some of those who met with Walz at the hotel were observed by ABC News donning "Harris-Walz Alumni" T-shirts.

Earlier in the day, Walz posted a video on X showing him hug and greet the students backstage at the convention.

Once a proud coach, always a proud coach. pic.twitter.com/RTbAWoMxc6 — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) August 22, 2024

-ABC News' Lucien Bruggeman, Allison Pecorin and MaryAlice Parks

How Harris prepares for big speeches

Former campaign managers and senior staffers who worked Harris through the years shed light on how she prepares for big speeches.

They said she’s a trial lawyer at her core, and so preparation was key as well as being ready for audience reactions.

In crafting a speech, she would start with themes, outline and then focus in on what she wanted to say well in advance. She would be intimately involved in every speech, making edits and collaborating with those around her.

They said like most people she gets nervous, but would relax, review the remarks, save her voice, conserve energy and rest up.

-ABC News' Zohreen Shah

What some of Chicago's young voters think about the 2024 election

Three young voters -- one liberal, one moderate and one conservative -- discussed their thoughts on the 2024 election while in Chicago for the DNC.

-538's Nathaniel Rakich

Trump to do live play-by-play of Harris' speech on Truth Social

Former President Donald Trump said he will do a “LIVE PLAY BY PLAY on TRUTH Social” of Vice President Kamala Harris’s speech at the DNC Thursday night.

“We will start at 10 P.M., Eastern, and be covering and commenting on some of the earlier Speeches made, prior to hers,” Trump posted on his social media platform before going on to slam the dropout of President Joe Biden and saying he was going to "expose" Harris' policies.

-ABC News Lalee Ibssa

Harris campaign dodges question on why there isn’t a Palestinian speaker at DNC

The Harris campaign at a briefing Thursday morning dodged a question from ABC News on why there isn't a Palestinian speaker at the convention and why simply saying former President Donald Trump would be worse for Arab-Americans is not the campaign taking their votes for granted.

"No, we're absolutely not taking their votes for granted," campaign spokesman Michael Tyler said. "I think, as it relates to uncommitted delegates at this convention, we're proud, glad that they are here. We've worked to engage them throughout the convention."

Tyler noted a panel conversation that was held with members of the uncommitted movement and said Harris recently engaged with the movement's leadership in Michigan. He also emphasized that the vice president is working toward a resolution to the Israel-Hamas conflict "with a permanent cease-fire that allows Israel to fully secure itself, that fully continues and make sure that we have full humanitarian aid, but also make sure that Gazans are able to peacefully live and prosper in Gaza."

Read more here

-ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim and Will McDuffie

12:58 PM EDT

Gun control to be featured ahead of Harris' remarks

Before Vice President Kamala Harris takes center stage Thursday night, gun violence survivors and gun safety advocates will address the DNC, according to Harris-Walz campaign spokesman Michael Tyler.

Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, Rep. Maxwell Frost and the "Tennessee Three" -- state Reps. Gloria Johnson, Justin Jones and Justin Pearson, are also expected to speak.

Tyler told reporters Govs. Gretchen Whitmer and Roy Cooper, Sens. Mark Kelly and Elizabeth Warren, and former Rep. Adam Kinzinger -- a member of Jan 6. select committee -- will give remarks too.

-ABC News' Will McDuffie

10:11 AM EDT

Kamala Harris to tell her personal story in acceptance speech

The fourth and final day of the Democratic National Convention is leading up to a dramatic finale: Kamala Harris giving her acceptance speech and getting to tell her personal story -- in her own words -- to an audience of millions.

She's expected talk about a middle-class upbringing with a working mother. She will continue to stress the themes we've heard from speakers throughout the convention: optimism and patriotism -- the "politics of joy" -- drawing a contrast, her campaign says, with the "dark" vision of Donald Trump.

