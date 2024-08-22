Senator Ted Cruz in Tyler Saturday

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 4:05 pm

TYLER – Senator Ted Cruz is bringing his ‘Keep Texas, Texas’ tour to Tyler on Saturday August 24 from 9:00 a.m to 10:15 a.m. He will be appearing at the Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd in Tyler. Senator Cruz will speak to voters about his record in the Senate of jobs, freedom, and security. Senator Cruz will discuss his vision for the future of our state and what needs to be done to Keep Texas, Texas.

You can find tickets for this event by clicking here.

