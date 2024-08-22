Today is Thursday August 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Senator Ted Cruz in Tyler Saturday

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 4:05 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Senator Ted Cruz in Tyler SaturdayTYLER – Senator Ted Cruz is bringing his ‘Keep Texas, Texas’ tour to Tyler on Saturday August 24 from 9:00 a.m to 10:15 a.m. He will be appearing at the Republic Icehouse, 3807 University Blvd in Tyler. Senator Cruz will speak to voters about his record in the Senate of jobs, freedom, and security. Senator Cruz will discuss his vision for the future of our state and what needs to be done to Keep Texas, Texas.

You can find tickets for this event by clicking here.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC