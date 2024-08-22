Authorities arrest juvenile in the murder of a Jacksonville woman

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 3:34 pm

JACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville PD Thursday said that a juvenile was arrested in connection to the murder of Clara Deane Wilson. According to our news partner KETK, the person was arrested after an operation involving the Jacksonville Police, the Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshalls office.

Officials said that the 29-year-old Wilson of Jacksonville, was found shot to death early Saturday morning near Gillespie and Georgia Avenues. The juvenile arrested was left unnamed and law enforcement said more arrests are expected in this case.

Go Back