Today is Thursday August 22, 2024
ktbb logo


Authorities arrest juvenile in the murder of a Jacksonville woman

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 3:34 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email


Authorities arrest juvenile in the murder of a Jacksonville womanJACKSONVILLE – The Jacksonville PD Thursday said that a juvenile was arrested in connection to the murder of Clara Deane Wilson. According to our news partner KETK, the person was arrested after an operation involving the Jacksonville Police, the Texas Rangers, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Department and the U.S. Marshalls office.

Officials said that the 29-year-old Wilson of Jacksonville, was found shot to death early Saturday morning near Gillespie and Georgia Avenues. The juvenile arrested was left unnamed and law enforcement said more arrests are expected in this case.



News Partner
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement
 
Advertisement
Advertisement
News Weather Media Kit Program Schedule Contact Us Privacy Policy Station Logos Site Map
ktbb logo

Contact Us

1001 ESE Loop 323, Suite 455
Tyler, Texas 75701
Office:903-593-2519
Fax:903-597-8378
E-Mail Us E-Mail Us

Resources

Employment
EEO
Public Inspection Files
Terms of Use
Find an Advertiser
© 1999 - 2024 Copyright ATW Media, LLC