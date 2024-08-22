Nacogdoches PD search for missing 12-year-old

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 3:14 pm

NACOGDOCHES – The Nacogdoches Police Department said they’re currently searching for a 12-year-old girl named Roselyn Navaeh Smith. According to our news partner KETK, Roselyn is described as a black girl wearing a black shirt with gold letters spelling “QUEEN”, blue jean shorts, black shoes, diamond stud earrings, a backpack, crossbody bag and a clarinet.

Officials said they were searching in the area of Tangleberry and Tanglewood Streets.

They ask anyone who has seen Roselyn Smith to call 911 immediately.

Go Back