Woman sentenced for distributing pills laced with fentanyl

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 12:38 pm

BOWIE COUNTY – Our news partners at KETK report that a woman was sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for her part in distributing a lethal amount of fentanyl disguised as oxycontin pills. Nikkie Jo Mattison, also known as Nikkie Hall, 34, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute fentanyl and was sentenced to 204 months, or 17 years, in prison in federal court on Thursday. Prosecutors said Mattison conspired with three other people to distribute fentanyl, ultimately resulting in three deaths.

“Mattison and her co-conspirators distributed thousands of blue pills stamped to mimic 30mg oxycontin pills, known on the streets as ‘M-30s,’” federal prosecutors said. “However, the pills were counterfeits that contained fentanyl. As a result, three people died and one person was seriously injured after using the drugs. Mattison sold the pills that killed one of the overdose victims.”

Two others have already been sentenced for their roles in the conspiracy: Courtney Lewis was sentenced to 10 years in prison and Darrell “Monty” Trotter was sentenced to 14 years. Two others have pleaded guilty and are awaiting sentencing.

