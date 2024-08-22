Astros’ Verlander lasts 5 innings in first start since June

August 21, 2024, 5:19 PM

Astros right-hander Justin Verlander came off the 15-day injured list Wednesday and allowed four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in five innings in a 4-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox in Houston.

It was Verlander’s first start since June 9. He had been out with stiffness in his neck.

The three-time Cy Young Award winner threw 76 pitches after tossing 57 in his second rehabilitation start Thursday.

“I felt good,” Verlander said. “I felt like the stuff was pretty good and as the game went along the location started to hone in and the mechanics felt good. So I was happy about it.”

Verlander allowed a run in the first inning, then another in the second, with Red Sox rookie Ceddanne Rafaela’s RBI double putting Boston ahead for good. The Red Sox, who were swept by the AL West-leading Astros at home earlier this month, won this series after getting a 6-5 victory Tuesday night.

“Fastball looked really good, up to 96 (mph),” Houston manager Joe Espada said. “There was some intent behind all his pitches. … Executed some really good breaking balls. I thought that was really good to see.”

Verlander, the 2011 AL MVP, dropped to 3-3 with a 3.92 ERA in 11 starts amid an injury-filled campaign. He started the year on the IL with right shoulder inflammation, which kept him out until April 19.

In a corresponding move, the Astros optioned right-hander Seth Martinez to Sugar Land after their loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Martinez, 29, is 3-2 with a 2.92 ERA and one save in 41 appearances (49⅓ innings) with the Astros this season.

