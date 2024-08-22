Boxes of ‘one-of-a-kind’ shoes stolen from Penny Hardaway’s home

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 4:40 am

ByMYRON MEDCALF

August 21, 2024, 10:09 PM

Police are looking for a porch pirate who took boxes of exclusive shoes from the home of Memphis men’s basketball coach Penny Hardaway earlier this month.

According to a Memphis police report obtained by ESPN, a male suspect was captured on camera taking the merchandise and pushing a shopping cart with the stolen packages near Hardaway’s home. Police have released photos of the suspect online.

“Officers were advised that camera footage had captured the male pushing a shopping cart and stealing multiple packages,” the police report said, adding that the man was last seen pushing the shopping cart down Goodwyn Street and Central.

Memphis TV station WREG, which first reported the news, noted the boxes contained exclusive Foamposite shoes that can’t be found in stores. Nike’s Foamposite line, made popular by Hardaway when he starred for the Orlando Magic in the 1990s, are still popular today.

Hardaway told the station that 26 pairs of “one-of-a-kind” Foamposite shoes had been taken.

Memphis police spokesman Officer Joseph Hibler told ESPN he had no additional information to share, saying only that it is an ongoing investigation.

