Man arrested in Tyler after standoff

Posted/updated on: August 22, 2024 at 3:08 am

UPDATE: Tyler PD said that the suspect left the premises before police arrived and was arrested after being found in Downtown Tyler.

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police are working a standoff situation at a south Tyler residence. According to the Tyler Police Department’s Public Information Officer Andy Erbaugh, police are currently at a standoff in the 900 block of Derrick Court. Erbaugh said that police have been at the home since 1 p.m. and have attempted to make contact with the occupant that is believed to armed. Tyler PD said that they have robots on the premises and Tyler PD and SWAT are making a tactical assessment.

According to our news partner KETK, a man entered a Tyler police station and was “bloodied and injured,” the man alleged that he had been assaulted by a relative. The man was taken to the hospital and police were dispatched to a home in the 900 block of Derrick Court in the Woodbridge subdivision.

