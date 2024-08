Oprah Winfrey to speak at DNC Wednesday night: Sources

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 7:52 pm

Ethan Miller/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- Oprah Winfrey will speak at the Democratic National Convention on Wednesday night, multiple sources familiar with the program confirmed to ABC News.

CNN first reported the development.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

