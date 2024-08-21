What to expect as Tim Walz makes keynote speech at DNC

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 6:52 pm

Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

(CHICAGO) -- Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will have his big moment at the Democratic National Convention Wednesday night, where he will deliver the keynote speech and accept the party's nomination for vice president.

Walz has been in the national spotlight for just two weeks since Vice President Kamala Harris announced him as her running mate pick earlier this month. With his prime-time speech at the DNC, Walz plans to introduce himself to America, according to the Harris-Walz campaign.

In his remarks, the Midwesterner plans to share his biography -- from growing up in a small town in Nebraska to working as a high school social studies teacher and football coach before he was elected to Congress in 2006. The convention plans to showcase his impact as an educator in a video earlier in the night featuring five of his former students, according to the campaign.

Another former student of his, Ben Ingman, will nominate Walz along with Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, according to the campaign. Walz coached Ingman in basketball and track in the seventh grade, the campaign said.

Walz's time as a football coach has become a major part of the image the Harris campaign is painting of him, handing out signs that read "COACH!" at rallies since he joined the ticket.

Walz will also talk about his military service, which has come under scrutiny following his selection at Harris' running mate.

Walz enlisted in the Army National Guard at the age of 17 and retired 24 years later, prior to running for Congress. Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has alleged Walz is guilty of "stolen valor" for the way the Democrat has referred to his service. On the campaign trail, Walz has fiercely defended his service, saying at a rally last week that he is "damn proud" of his military record.

Earlier in Wednesday's programming, the DNC will play a short video highlighting his service in the National Guard and his commitment to improving the lives of veterans, according to the campaign. The video will include remarks from Sgt. Al Bonnifield, who served with Walz in the Minnesota National Guard, and Cpl. Mike McLaughlin, an Iraq war veteran who worked with Walz when he was in Congress on the "Forever GI" bill, which expanded veterans' education benefits, according to the campaign.

In his DNC speech, Walz also plans to address what he will bring to the White House and what Harris will do for working families, according to the campaign.

It is unclear if Walz will bring up reproductive rights. The father of two has often talked on the campaign trail about his and his wife Gwen's fertility struggle. He has connected their experience to the bans on in vitro fertilization (IVF) put in place this past spring in Alabama and attacking Republicans over reproductive rights restrictions. He has frequently talked about their fertility journey generally, referring to IVF and treatments "like it."

In new comments this week, Gwen Walz revealed for the first time publicly that the fertility treatment they used was intrauterine insemination, or IUI -- not IVF, as had been broadly assumed.

The detail that Gwen Walz did not use IVF, but rather a different treatment, quickly led to another attack from Vance, who said that the governor "lied" and should know the difference, having been involved in the process.

In response, the Harris campaign called Vance's attack "just another example of how cruel and out of touch Donald Trump and JD Vance are when it comes to women's healthcare."

Gwen Walz did address their fertility journey in a biographical video released by the Harris-Walz campaign earlier Wednesday.

"Of all the things he's done, Tim loves being a dad," she said. "We struggled to have kids and fertility treatments made it possible. There's a reason our daughter is named Hope."

Gwen Walz also highlighted the governor's time in the military.

"His dad served during the Korean War and that meant a lot to Tim," she said. "And so he enlisted right after his 17th birthday and served 24 years in the National Guard, rising to command sergeant major."

The video also touched on his years as a public school teacher, coach and founding faculty adviser to a gay-straight alliance.

"His focus has always been helping working people like those he grew up with," she said.

ABC News' Fritz Farrow, Gabriella Abdul-Hakim, Will McDuffie and Isabella Murray contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Go Back