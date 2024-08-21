Today is Wednesday August 21, 2024
Human bones found in Brooklyn park for 2nd time this week

(NEW YORK) -- Human bones were found in a Brooklyn park along the shore of the East River for the second time in a week, according to the New York Police Department.

Police responded to a 911 report of a body found at Jane's Carousel early Wednesday, and determined the civilian discovered skeletal remains on the rocks along the shore, the NYPD said.

The discovery came two days after police responded to another report of a found body part near the same location. A New York City Parks enforcement officer discovered skeletal remains on the beach, the NYPD said.

A femur and a couple of smaller bones were found Wednesday, according to New York ABC station WABC.

The medical examiner is investigating the remains found on both days, according to the NYPD.

