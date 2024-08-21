Today is Wednesday August 21, 2024
Texas could experience more than a week of record heat

Posted/updated on: August 21, 2024 at 5:12 pm
ABC News

(NEW YORK) -- Texas has been baking in record heat since the weekend, and Wednesday will be no exception. Another day of record highs is possible.

Houston was one of the cities in Texas that hit the hottest day of the year on Tuesday, reaching 102 degrees Fahrenheit, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Texas cities either tied or broke heat records on Tuesday. Del Rio hit 108 degrees; 104 degrees in Borger; 102 degrees in Amarillo and Corpus Christi; and 98 degrees in Galveston.

More record highs are forecast Wednesday in Abilene at 109 degrees and San Antonio at 106 degrees.

Heat indexes around San Antonio could peak near 114 degrees, with a stray storm possible in the afternoon during the hottest part of the day, ABC News San Antonio affiliate KSAT reported.

Gusty winds and lightning are possible, but most of the region will remain dry, KSAT reported.

Parts of Texas will continue seeing some of the hottest weather of the year Thursday through the end of the week, forecasts show.

Record high temperatures are also forecast for Roswell, New Mexico, at 105 degrees, on Wednesday.

Texas is not alone in extreme heat. Heat Alerts have been issued for Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and New Mexico, where some areas could see a heat index as high as 116 degrees.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.



News Partner
